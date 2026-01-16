5,439 birds injured by kite strings rescued in Gujarat during Uttarayan festivities

Ahmedabad, Jan 16 (PTI) As many as 5,439 birds were treated for injuries caused by kite strings during the Uttarayan festivities across Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has said.

Under the state government's 'Karuna Abhiyaan' initiative, 4,937 birds were successfully saved on Wednesday, he said.

Sanghavi, in a post on X on Thursday, said, "Karuna Abhiyan — a unique initiative for compassion towards living beings! Under the Karuna Abhiyan, which works to give injured birds a new lease of life, 5,439 birds across Gujarat were treated, out of which 4,937, that is 91 per cent, were saved successfully on January 14." The government launched Karuna Abhiyaan in 2017 for care and treatment of birds and animals, especially during festivals like Uttarayan and other public celebrations.

The initiative highlights the urgent need to curb the use of Chinese manja, which continues to pose a grave threat to both local and migratory bird populations.

"In Ahmedabad district, the Karuna Abhiyan works in collaboration between the departments of social forestry and animal husbandry, and various voluntary organisations. The initiative has established 96 collection centres, 23 primary treatment centres, and 10 control rooms operating 24/7," Dhanraj Choudhary, Daskroi range forest officer, told PTI.

Five animal rescue vans and a team of 45 doctors are available at the wildlife care centre in Bodakdev, he said.

Choudhary said 227 birds, including 17 Ibis, 97 pigeons, and 43 kites, were treated at the Bodakdev centre.

"This year, the number of injured birds during the Uttarayan festival is lower than in previous years, indicating increased public awareness and the effectiveness of the campaign to protect animals and birds," he added.