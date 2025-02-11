544 death row convicts lodged in jails as of Dec 31, 2022: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) As many as 544 capital punishment convicts were lodged in various jails across the country as of December 31, 2022, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, informed the House that the number of death row prisoners whose execution is still pending and the number of persons filing mercy petitions with the authorities concerned are not centrally maintained.

With 95 convicts, Uttar Pradesh topped the list of highest number of death row convicts lodged in jails as of December 31, 2022, followed by Gujarat (49), Jharkhand and Maharashtra (45 each), Madhya Pradesh (39), Karnataka (32), Bihar (27), West Bengal (26), Haryana (21), Rajasthan and Uttarakhand (20 each), Kerala (19), Andhra Pradesh (15) and Tamil Nadu (14), Kumar said while replying to a question.

Among the Union Territories, Delhi has nine capital punishment convicts, while Jammu and Kashmir has eight, the minister said. PTI ACB ARI