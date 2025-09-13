544 passengers fined for ticketless travel in North Western Railway crackdown

Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) A ticket checking drive by the North Western Railway (NWR) on Friday led to 544 passengers being caught travelling without tickets, officials said.

A fine of Rs 1.83 lakh was collected from them.

NWR Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran said intensive checks were carried out against ticketless travellers, those travelling in unauthorised categories, and as unauthorised vendors.

The drive covered 24 major trains operating on routes including Jodhpur-Makrana, Jaipur-Makrana, Jodhpur-Merta Road, Phulera-Ajmer, Phulera-Ringas, Ringas-Jaipur, and Nagaur-Nokha-Deshnok.

"During the operation, 544 individuals were penalised for irregular travel and fined Rs 1.83 lakh. Additionally, six unauthorised vendors were handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for necessary action," Kiran said.

The inspection also extended to pantry cars of train number 22737 (Secunderabad-Hisar) and train number 22723 (Nanded-Sri Ganganagar), where the medical certificates of catering staff were checked, he added.