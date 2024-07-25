5.47 lakh villages across country declared Open Defecation Free Plus

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A total of 5,47,283 villages across India have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus, the jal shakti ministry said on Thursday.

In response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna gave data of the ODF Plus status of villages in the country.

In the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, all 210 ODF Plus declared villages have been classified as Model villages.

Similarly, Lakshadweep, with its ten villages, has achieved ODF Plus status for all of them, also classified as Model villages.

Among the states, Andhra Pradesh leads with an impressive tally of 15,758 ODF Plus villages, including 14,224 Aspiring, 704 Rising, and 830 Model villages. Assam follows closely with 25,215 ODF Plus villages, comprising 14,967 Aspiring, 2,005 Rising, and 8,243 Model villages.

Bihar has declared 30,225 villages ODF Plus, with 13,919, reaching the Model category.

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh also showcase substantial achievements, with 49,742 and 93,872 ODF Plus villages, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh’s total 51,135 include 38,663 Model villages, while Uttar Pradesh boasts a considerable 52,774 Aspiring and 34,173 Rising villages. Rajasthan has achieved 42,387 ODF Plus villages, with 22,703 categorised as Model.

In Gujarat, 17,719 villages have been declared ODF Plus, with 10,789 reaching the Model status.

In contrast, states/UTs like Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur have fewer ODF Plus villages, with Jammu and Kashmir having only seven declared villages, predominantly Rising, and Manipur having just 67 villages, including only one Model village.

The ODF Plus classification is based on the sustainability of ODF status and the presence of solid and liquid waste management systems.

ODF Plus Aspiring villages meet the basic requirement of solid waste management, while ODF Plus Rising villages have both solid and liquid waste management systems.

ODF Plus Model villages exceed these standards by ensuring visual cleanliness, minimal litter, and effective waste management practices, alongside promoting information, education, and communication (IEC) messages.