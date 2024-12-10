55 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur's Ukhrul

Imphal, Dec 10 (PTI) The Manipur Police and the forest department have destroyed around 55 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the hill range of Shihai Khullen in Ukhrul district, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Five huts, which were found on the poppy fields, were also burnt down during the drive on Monday and an investigation has been initiated to identify the culprits involved in the illegal plantation, the police statement said.

Notably, the Manipur government has destroyed a total of 19,135.6 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in at least 12 districts since 2017, according to an official report.

In Kangpokpi district, the highest of 4,454.4 acres were destroyed during the period, followed by 3,348 acres in Ukhrul and 2,713.8 acres in Churachandpur, the study – Mapping and Estimation of Opium Poppy Cultivation Area using Remote Sensing and GIS Technology – revealed. PTI CORR BDC