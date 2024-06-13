55 cops suspended in Agra for corrupt, negligent practices: Officials

Agra (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) Fifty-five police personnel have been suspended here in a major crackdown against corrupt and negligent practices, officials said on Thursday.

Sixteen of these policemen, including four sub-inspectors, posted at the New Agra Police Station, Hariparwat, Shahganj and Kamla Nagar Police Station, were suspended for laxity in the passport verification process.

The police said that the Police Commissioner of Agra received multiple complaints of unfair practices during passport verification, which were verified from the feedback cell that was established in November 2022.

Deputy Commissioner of Police East has also suspended a woman probationary sub-inspector at Shamshabad Police Station and a head constable at Dauki Police Station in Agra district in the delay of the passport verification. According to a press note issued by Sonam Kumar, DCP West Sonam Kumar, 23 police personnel, including sub-inspectors, clerks and constables, have been suspended for the delay of government work and laxity in their role.

Two sub-inspectors, including a probationary sub-inspector, were suspended from New Agra Police Station, and one sub-inspector from Chatta Police Station.

Meanwhile, two of the sub-inspectors faced suspension for their conduct during the investigation assigned to them in criminal cases. Complaints against police officials for allegedly thrashing an auto-rickshaw driver and snatching money from him also brought an action against a sub-inspector and constables.

Five police personnel, including four clerks and a constable, were suspended from the Cyber police station.