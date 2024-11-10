55 detained in UP's Sambhal for betting on cockfight; 35 roosters recovered

Sambhal (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Fifty five people have been detained for allegedly betting on cockfight in Partarpur village in the Bahjoi area here, police said on Sunday.

The police also recovered 35 roosters, of whom 33 were found to have their legs tied.

People from Budaun, Amroha and other places used to come here for the cockfights and betting on them, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said.

On a tip-off about gambling being done at a large scale in the village, a police team reached there on Saturday and detained 55 people in the matter, Bishnoi said.

The team also recovered 35 roosters, including two who were used in the fights. The legs of 33 of them were tied, he said.

Those detained have been booked under the Public Gambling Act and Animal Cruelty Act, the SP said, adding that a detailed probe is on in the matter. PTI COR ABN RPA