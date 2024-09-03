5.5 lakh elderly individuals have benefited from Ramashray Wards: Rajasthan health minister

Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) Nearly 5.5 lakh elderly individuals have benefited from the Ramashray Ward and OPD (geriatric wards and geriatric clinics) facilities established across all district hospitals in Rajasthan, designed to streamline healthcare services for seniors, state health minister said.

These facilities were launched on March 14 this year.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said that over 5.14 lakh elderly patients have utilised the outpatient services at the Ramashray Wards, while more than 32,000 have been admitted for inpatient care.

"The Ramashray Wards were created with a humanitarian approach to ensure elderly patients do not have to navigate multiple locations for their treatment, stand in long queues, or face other inconveniences. Instead, they can access comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services at one place," he said on Tuesday.

Shubhra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary - Medical and Health Department, said that the initiative was a part of the government's 100-day action plan.

She noted that elderly patients often experienced discomfort in traditional hospital settings, which led to the creation of the specialised Ramashray Wards in government hospitals.

"These wards are specifically designed to address and alleviate such issues, offering dedicated care and facilities for the elderly," she said.

Each Ramashray Ward features 10 fowler beds -- 5 for men and 5 for women -- separated by partitions and curtains. Nursing alarm systems are installed near the beds to ensure immediate assistance in emergencies.

Separate restrooms for male and female patients are equipped with grab-bars for safety.

The wards are also outfitted with physiotherapy equipment such as short wave diathermy, ultrasound therapy, cervical and pelvic traction, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators. Essential items like wheelchairs, trolleys, medicine cabinets, and other necessary furniture are provided.

A nodal officer is responsible for managing the ward's operations, supported by dedicated nursing staff and personnel for cleanliness.

A list of contact numbers for doctors, nursing staff, physiotherapists, and other relevant personnel is displayed outside the ward.

"The geriatric clinics have been set up in government district and sub-district hospitals to provide OPD services to the elderly. Special arrangements at registration counters, investigation counters and medicine distribution centres have been implemented to minimise the waiting time and facilitate easier access to treatment for seniors," the additional chief secretary said. PTI SDA MNK MNK