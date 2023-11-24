55 lakh people in UP have received houses under govt schemes in last 6 years: CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) More than 55 lakh underprivileged people in Uttar Pradesh have received free housing facilities under state and central government schemes during his tenure, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

Adityanath has served as the chief minister of UP since March 2017.

The chief minister made the remarks while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 116 development works worth Rs 175 crore at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium in Gorakhpur, the UP government said in a statement.

"Development authorities and the housing development council have been directed to make housing schemes equipped with all basic facilities to achieve ease of living goals," he said.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister emphasised that a flourishing economy, coupled with a rich cultural heritage, contributes to an increase in per capita income, thereby fulfilling basic needs of people and fostering overall prosperity.

"If a person buys a house from development authorities or housing development council, he gets better facilities like housing, school, park, street light, drinking water, health care, etc." he said.

Adithanath urged the citizens to make informed decisions when buying houses, recommending the selection of schemes approved by government development authorities, housing development councils and the government.

"Over 55 lakh poor families in the state who did not have any shelter have become millionaires. These houses are valued at a minimum of Rs 10 lakh each," he said referring to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

Toilet facilities have also been provided to three crore families in the state, Adityanath said.

"Today, films are shot in the flourishing Ramgarh Tal area here. AIIMS is providing its services in Gorakhpur. The fertiliser factory is running again. Sugar mill has become operational in Pipraich. BRD Medical College has developed into a top-notch institution. Zoo has opened in Gorakhpur," he added.

He also assured those who have been deprived so far of housing schemes that their dream of owning a house in Gorakhpur would soon be realised.

"In view of this, the government has approved Rs 6,000 crore for the development of New Gorakhpur. Journalists, advocates, teachers, doctors, businessmen, artists and the poor will get excellent housing facilities,” he said.

Adityanath also said that soon cruises will be run in Ramgarh Tal and the possibilities of water sports here will expand. He expressed the intention to provide facilities akin to those in Mumbai and Chennai in the Ramgarh Tal area. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY