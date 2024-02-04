55 Myanmar nationals among 385 held in Mizoram for smuggling drugs in 2023: Police

Aizawl, Feb 4 (PTI) At least 55 Myanmar nationals were arrested in Mizoram in connection with cases of drug smuggling last year, police said on Sunday.

A total of 273 police cases were registered in connection with illegal trade of drugs, they said.

“About 385 people were arrested for smuggling drugs, of which 55 hailed from Myanmar,” a police officer said.

The Mizoram Police seized smuggled drugs worth Rs 49 crore in 2023, he said, including heroin (68.5 kg), methamphetamine tablets (154 kg) and ganja (112.9 kg). PTI CORR RBT