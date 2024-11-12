55 people taken into custody for attacking officials in Telangana's Vikarabad district

Hyderabad, Nov 12 (PTI) As many as 55 people were on Tuesday taken into custody for allegedly attacking officials during a protest in a village against the acquisition of their lands for proposed pharmaceutical companies in Vikarabad district, police said.

Three officials--an Additional Collector, Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) chairman and a DSP rank police official-- were injured after some villagers in Lagacharla village of Dudyala mandal allegedly attacked them on Monday.

While a public hearing was proposed to be conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) on the village outskirts, a BRS youth wing leader approached district Collector Prateek Jain requesting him to visit the village, where farmers would give their opinion.

The Collector accepted the request and visited the village along with other officials to listen to the farmers' views, where they were confronted by a mob, police said.

The protesters jostled Prateek Jain besides pelting stones on his vehicle and other district authorities vehicles.

"Fifty-five people were on Tuesday taken into custody in connection with the incident and police are investigating how many of them were involved in the attack," a senior police official said.

A BRS youth wing leader who allegedly instigated the "pre-planned" attack was on the run, the official said.

Three FIRs were registered over the incident, and authorities also suspended internet services in Dudyala mandal.

The situation is now under control and additional police personnel have been deployed. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK GDK KH