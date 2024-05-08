55 platoons of force to be deployed for PM’s road show in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, May 8 (PTI) The Odisha Police decided to deploy 55 platoons of force (one platoon comprises 30 security force personnel) in Bhubaneswar to provide security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show on May 10, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. Briefing media persons here, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar police commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said the Prime Minister is arriving in Odisha on a two-day visit on May 10.

He is scheduled to hold a road show in Bhubaneswar on May 10 evening. “We are making foolproof security arrangements for the visit of the Prime Minister. The roadshow will be conducted from Ram Mandir Square to Vani Vihar in the city,” he said.

Five DCP rank officers, 10 additional DCP, 27 ACP rank officers, 41 inspectors and 180 other officers along with 55 platoons of force will be deployed for the road show, he said.

The entire route has been declared as a flying zone while vehicular movement will be restricted. The area will be sanitized by bomb disposal squad and dog squads, Panda said. The police commissioner said that security personnel will also be deployed on rooftops of roadside buildings. Three special tactical units or anti-terrorism squads will also be there. Earlier, the Odisha government restricted the use of drones during Modi's visit and asked district collectors concerned to declare the venues as 'no drone zone' and 'no flying zone'.

During the visit of the PM to Odisha on May 6, security personnel had observed that some media houses used drones to take visuals of Modi during public meetings, rallies, and roadshows which could have been detrimental to the security of the VVIP.

"Flying drones by media personnel, organisers, and event management teams should be strictly prohibited near the vicinity of the VVIP," said the order.

The DCP of Bhubaneswar, SPs of Kandhamal, Baragarh, and Bolangir to restrict the flying of drones near the vicinity of the prime minister's upcoming visit to the state and to take action against the defaulters.

The PM is also likely to address public meetings at Kandhamal, Baragarh, and Bolangir on May 11.