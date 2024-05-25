55 tigers among more than 5,000 animals spotted in Tadoba survey

Nagpur, May 25 (PTI) A total of 5,069 wild animals including 55 tigers were spotted in the latest `waterhole animal survey' in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in eastern Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

`Nisarganubhav-2024' was organised on May 23 and 24 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima (when there is enough light at night due to a full moon) the TATR said in a release.

Besides forest department staff, 160 nature-lovers participated in the exercise.

As many as 55 tigers, 17 leopards, 86 wild dogs, 65 sloth bears, 1,458 spotted deer, 488 sambhar and 559 Indian gaur were recorded in the core and buffer zones.

At least 26 tigers and eight leopards were sighted in buffer areas, while 29 tigers and nine leopards were sighted in core areas. PTI CLS KRK