55-year-old dairy businessman's murder in south Delhi's Aya Nagar was carefully planned: Police sources

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The brutal murder of a 55-year-old dairy businessman in south Delhi's Aya Nagar was carefully planned, with the assailants conducting several hours of reconnaissance before pumping more than 60 bullets into the victim, police sources said on Friday.

The police believe it was a brutal and premeditated attack stemming from a long-running family feud and also suspect contract killing behind the entire incident. However, the police is totally tight-lipped over the entire incident that took place in Delhi's Aya Nagar around 5 am, in which Ratan Lohia was killed just after stepped out of his house to go to his dairy.

"We are probing multiple angles, including contract killing as the family members alleged the killing was carried out by Rambir Lohia and his relatives to avenge the death of Rambir's son Arun (24), who was shot dead near Chattarpur Metro Station earlier this year," said the source.

He further said that a group of assailants allegedly surrounded Lohia and opened indiscriminate fire, discharging more than 70 bullets aiming at him. Lohia died on the spot.

"The investigation also revealed the alleged involvement of dreaded gangster Neeraj Faridpuriya. Sources also said that they recovered multiple 9 mm cartridge cases from the spot, indicating the use of foreign-made pistols," said the source.

"Faridpuriya, who allegedly operates his gang from the United States, has been involved in several high-profile crimes in the past along with gangster Himanshu alias Bhau. He is suspected to have orchestrated the killing remotely using his sharp shooters based in Haryana," said the source.

The investigation also suggested that the accused came from Faridabad in a vehicle, shot Lohia and abandoned the vehicle in Faridabad.