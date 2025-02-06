55-year-old farmer killed by leopard in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A 55-year-old farmer was killed by a leopard in the Dudhwa buffer zone area on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Nand Kishore Yadav, a resident of Deeh village under Nighasan Police Station limits here, was harvesting his mustard crop when he was attacked by a leopard hiding in a nearby sugarcane field, officials added.

Forest Range Officer Gajendra Bahadur Singh said, "The leopard seized Yadav by the neck and attempted to drag him into the cane field. However, other farmers working in adjacent fields rushed to the scene and managed to chase the big cat away." Singh said that he and his staff arrived at the location and began a search of the area to locate the leopard.

Yadav's body was sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.