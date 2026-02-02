55-year-old man hacked to death while sleeping outside his house in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) A 55-year-old man sleeping outside his house was murdered by unknown assailants with a sharp weapon in the Saini area of the district, police said on Monday.

Kaushambi Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said the deceased, identified as Ganesh Prasad Lodhi, 55, a resident of Kanemai village, ran a tea and snacks shop.

The incident occurred early morning on Monday, when Lodhi, while sleeping on a cot in the verandah outside his house, was attacked by unknown assailants on the head with a sharp weapon, leading to his death.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Circle Officer (Sirathu) Bhaiya Santosh Kumar Singh and the forensic team arrived at the spot.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI COR NAV SHS SHS