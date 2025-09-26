55-year-old man shot at in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was shot at by two unidentified assailants near a park in south Delhi's Begumpur area on Friday morning, police said.

A police control room (PCR) call was received at Malviya Nagar police station around 9:53 am regarding the firing incident, they said.

The injured has been identified as Lakhpat Singh Kataria, a resident of Begumpur, a senior police officer said. He suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary investigation, two men intercepted Kataria near the park, opened fire at him, and fled the spot on an unidentified motorcycle, police said.

A case has been registered, and further legal action is being taken, police added. PTI SSJ HIG HIG