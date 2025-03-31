55-year-old woman dies after hit by train while crossing track

Kaushambi (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman died after being hit by a train when she was crossing the tracks here, a police official said.

The deceased has been identified as Kunwari Devi (55), a resident of Bhadehari village.

According to Saini station house officer Brijesh Karvariya, Kunwari Devi was crossing the DFC (dedicated freight corridor) tracks on the Delhi-Howrah railway line in front of Hisampur Madho village, when she was hit.

Police reached the spot after being informed by local villagers, and after identifying the body, sent it for post-mortem, he said.