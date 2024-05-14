55-year old woman, her minor grandson killed in Jaipur

Jaipur, May 13 (PTI) A 55-year old woman and her minor grandson were allegedly killed by a tenant here on Monday.

Police said accused Manoj Bairwa attacked Prem Devi with a sharp-edged weapon after an argument in the Sanganer area of Jaipur. Her seven-year-old grandson Gaurav, who was standing there, was also allegedly killed by the accused, they added.

Bairwa allegedly dumped the bodies in the water tank of the house.

The accused was later taken in police custody for questioning, they said, adding that the bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for postmortem.