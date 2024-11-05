550 indigenous Asmi machine pistols inducted into Army's Northern Command

Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) The Indian Army has inducted 550 indigenously developed 'Asmi' machine pistols into the Northern Command which oversees operations in the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the first batch of the 100 per cent Indian-made weapon intended to equip Special Forces for close-quarter battles and specialised operations in India's Northern Theatre.

"In a significant boost to the nation's Atmanirbharta initiative, the Indian Army inducted 550 'Asmi' machine pistols into the Northern Command," PRO Defence Jammu announced on X.

Providing further details, the Army shared the pictures of weapon and its developer. It said the weapon was developed by Colonel Prasad Bansod of the Indian Army in collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The weapon is being manufactured indigenously by Lokesh Machines Limited in Hyderabad, it said.

"The 'Asmi' machine pistol is a robust, compact and reliable weapon designed for close-quarter battles and specialised operations," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said on X.

The Army further explained that the pistol's unique semi-bullpup design allows for single-handed operation, functioning both as a pistol and a submachine gun.

"This 100 per cent Made-in-India weapon's induction demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army to Atmanirbhar Bharat, propelling the nation toward self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing," the Army said.

According to the specifications, the gun, which features an eight-inch barrel and a 33-round magazine firing 9mm ammunition, is set to arm the Special Forces for close-quarter battles and specialised operations in the Northern Command's operational area.

Lokesh Machines Limited was awarded the contract in April this year to supply 550 9×19mm Asmi machine pistols to the Army's special forces in the Northern Command. PTI AB KSS KSS