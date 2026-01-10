5,500 runners take part in half marathon in Odisha's Dhekanal to raise wildlife awareness

Dhenkanal (Odisha), Jan 10 (PTI) Over 5,500 runners from 14 states took part in the third edition of the Tata Steel Kapilash Half Marathon here on Saturday, aimed at creating awareness on wildlife protection.

The event, held at the buffer area of the lush Kapilash Wildlife Sanctuary, was organised by Tata Steel in association with the district administration Dhenkanal and the Odisha Athletic Association, under the theme 'Run to Protect Wildlife.' The event was flagged-off by the state food and supplies minister, Krushna Chandra Patra, and sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

"I appreciate the efforts of district administration, Dhenkanal and Tata Steel in creating awareness on wildlife protection through this half marathon. I am happy that it has attracted runners from across the nation for the cause", Patra said.

The minister said such marathons will go a long way in instilling responsibility and commitment among the youth for a fit India.

Notably, Kuchipudi dancer Elina Tarasova from St. Petersburg in Russia became the first international participant in the marathon.

Local MLAs also joined the event along with Dhenkanal collector Ashish Ishwar Patil, SP Abhinav Sonkar, Sumit Kumar Kar, Divisional Forest Officer, DB Sundara Ramam, vice president, corporate services, Tata Steel, Sudhir Kumar Mehta, vice president, operations, Tata Steel Meramandali, and Sandeep Dhir, CEO, Tata Steel Technical Services Limited.

Congratulating the winners, Ramam said, "Protecting wildlife is not a choice but a responsibility we owe to our future generations. This half marathon is our collective call to protect biodiversity and I am happy that this sporting event is growing as a movement beyond fitness." He added that, "This year being the birth centenary of Amar Shaheed Baji Rout, India's youngest martyr of the freedom struggle, we paid homage to the son of the soil by remembering his courage and supreme sacrifice for the nation." Panchanan Bera from West Bengal won the event in the men's category, while Bharti Nain from Haryana bagged the top spot in the women's category.