55,420 PwD voters identified so far in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Nov 18 (PTI) The election department has identified 55,420 persons with disabilities eligible to vote, Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg said on Saturday, adding that more people will be added to the list soon.

The meeting of the State Steering Committee on Accessible Elections was held here under the chairmanship of Chief Electoral Officer. The committee has been formed to make the process of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections barrier-free for persons with disabilities (PwD).

Issues related to barrier-free registration and voter participation were discussed extensively to enable maximum registration of PwD voters and provide them with necessary facilities, a statement issued here said.

The list of PwD voters was being provided to block-level officers so that eligible voters could be registered and identified on time, Garg said. Anganwadi and ASHA workers would also be included in the campaign, he said.

He said that eligible persons with disabilities can also get themselves registered through the Saksham App.

Videos with Hindi subtitles, hoardings in sign language were also being prepared for voting awareness among PwD voters in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year, Garg said.

He said that all basic facilities prescribed by the Election Commission of India would be provided to the PwD voters at all polling stations in the state. Special training would be given to polling personnel to make them sensitive to the needs of PwD voters, he added.