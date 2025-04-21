56 Tehsildars', 166 Naib tehsildars shifted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Apr 21 (PTI) The Punjab government on Monday transferred 56 Tehsildars and 166 Naib tehsildars after receiving complaints in the revenue department.

In a statement issued here, Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Harassment of people in government offices will not be tolerated, he said.

Complaints were being received in offices related to the revenue department, said Mundian.

He stated that 56 Tehsildars (sub-registrar) and 166 Naib tehsildars (joint sub-registrars) have been transferred.

The government is making continuous efforts to provide people-friendly administration, following which these transfers have been made, said the minister.

In future also, if any kind of complaint is received, such an action will be taken immediately, Mundian said. PTI CHS NB NB