56 varieties of Agra's famous 'petha' delivered as offering to Lord Ram in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Fifty-six varieties of Agra's famous 'petha' and as many different flavours was on Tuesday delivered here as an offering to Lord Ram, an official statement said.

Every section of the society is on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's appeal for public participation contributing for the Ram temple inauguration in an expression of their devotion and happiness.

In addition to over 560 kg 'petha', the temple trust has also received gem studded dress, silver plate and other puja materials from various places.

The 56 varieties of 'petha' sent by Panchi Petha was brought by the Agra Trade Board and accepted at Karsevakpuram in the presence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ramlal Ji and Rajendra Singh Pankaj of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the statement said. PTI ABN AS AS