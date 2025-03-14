56-year-old man killed in Odisha's Badipada

Baripada, Mar 14 (PTI) A 56-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Baripada town in Odisha on Friday over a family feud, police said.

Snehasish Panda, a businessman, was in his house in Forest Colony when he was attacked, they said.

The accused entered his house, slit his throat and fled, said Ajay Kumar Jena, the inspector-in-charge of the Bhanjapur police station.

Panda was alone at his house when he was murdered.

It is suspected that a family feud, which happened during the last Holi, could be the cause behind the murder, police said.

The accused, identified as Sudhansu Mahakud, was arrested after a case was registered, they said.