57 labourers from BRO trapped under avalanche in Uttarakhand's Mana village

Dehradun: Fifty-seven labourers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were trapped under an avalanche near the border village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, officials said.

The avalanche buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation between Mana and Badrinath, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said.

Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have left for the spot amid continuing snowfall and rain.

