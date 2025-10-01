57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas to expand access to quality education, create jobs: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the decision to establish 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas is a landmark step in expanding access to quality education, which will also create many jobs.

In a series of posts on X, Modi listed out salient features of the decisions of the Union Cabinet, which also include a mission to increase pulses production, MSP for rabi crops, building an elevated corridor on NH-715 that passes through the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, and approval to Phase III of the Biomedical Research Career Programme (BRCP).

The prime minister said the government is leaving no stone unturned for the welfare of farmers across the country.

"In line with this, our government has approved the 'Mission for Self-Reliance in Pulses'. This historic initiative will not only boost the production of pulses but also strengthen our resolve for self-reliance," Modi said.

On the decision to establish 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, Modi said it is gladdening that the schools will include Balvatikas to nurture children from the foundational stage.

"Several students will benefit, alongside the creation of many jobs. This is in line with our commitment to inclusive growth, particularly in the aspirational districts, the Northeast and other remote areas," the prime minister said.

Modi said the decision to increase the minimum support price (MSP) for Rabi crops will strengthen food security.

"The welfare of our farmers, who are playing a pivotal role in building a developed India, is among the top priorities of our government," the prime minister said.

Modi also termed the decision on widening and upgradation of the Kalibor-Numaligarh section of NH-715 "historic" for Assam and the Northeast.

"The Cabinet decision on widening and upgradation of the Kalibor-Numaligarh section of NH-715, including an elevated corridor with wildlife-friendly measures in the Kaziranga stretch, will boost development as well as ensure animal safety. Tourism to Kaziranga will receive a big boost," the prime minister said.

Modi said the Cabinet’s approval for Phase-III of the Biomedical Research Career Programme will nurture scientific talent, support fellowships, collaborative grants and build world-class biomedical research capacity across India. PTI SKU ARI