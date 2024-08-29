57-year-old man strangled to death in moving car in Jharkhand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Aug 29 (PTI) A 57-year-old man was abducted and strangled to death in a moving car in Jharkhand's Rajnagar around 10.30 am on Thursday, police said.

After the crime, the abductors dumped B. Mandal's body near Bhalki Forest under Kowali police station in East Singhbhum district, around 34 km from the abduction site, Seraikela-Kharswan SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.

Mandal, who was suspected of being a quack, operated his clinic under the name of his dentist son. The motive for the murder has not yet been determined, although two local residents have been detained and are being interrogated, SP (City & Rural) for East Singhbhum district, Rishava Garg, said.

The car used in the crime has been impounded, police added. PTI BS MNB