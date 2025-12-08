570 people held in Karnataka for illegal hoarding, sale of 'Anna Bhagya' rice: Minister

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 8 (PTI) Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa on Monday informed the Legislative Council that 570 people across the state have been arrested for the illegal hoarding and sale of rice intended for the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme.

The Minister, who holds the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology portfolio, was replying to a starred question by MLC C T Ravi at the ongoing session in Suvarna Soudha here.

Ravi alleged that the Anna Bhagya rice is being smuggled to Singapore and Dubai, where it is being sold at a higher price.

According to the BJP MLC, the 10 kg rice, which is distributed in Karnataka free of cost to individuals belonging to the Below Poverty Line, is sold for prices ranging between Rs 1,500 to Rs 8,000.

The rice for the BPL families is polished in the rice mills and sold in foreign countries.

Responding to the charge, the Minister said 29,603.15 quintals of illegally traded rice has been seized and 314 vehicles used in the operations have been confiscated.

In Yadgir district, officers from other departments who had been serving in the Food Department have been relieved of their duty, while the KFCSC warehouse in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district has been suspended.

He said officers and field staff have been instructed to conduct regular supervision to curb illegal storage and sale of ration rice, adding that criminal cases are being registered under the “Essential Commodities Act, 1955.” The Minister warned that if ration cardholders are found misusing ration rice, their ration cards will be cancelled and action will follow as per rules.

He said, “Vigilance committees have been formed at the fair-price shop, taluk, district and State levels to oversee ration distribution.” Muniyappa added that monthly ‘Food Adalats’ are being held at the fair-price shop level to create awareness among beneficiaries, and that a State-level ‘Food Vigilance Squad’ has been constituted to act against violations as per norms. PTI GMS GMS ROH