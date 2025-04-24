575 people from Kerala still in Kashmir, all assistance being provided to them: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 24 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that 575 people from Kerala were still in Kashmir, where a terror attack on April 22 claimed 26 lives, and steps have been taken to provide travel, medical assistance and food to those in need.

Arrangements, including ticket booking for onward travel, have been made for those arriving in Delhi from Kashmir, the CM said in a statement issued by his office.

Terming the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam as one which shocked the conscience of the country, Vijayan said it should not be allowed to happen again as it was an assault on humanity itself.

"Our grief is doubled by the fact that there is a Keralite among those who lost their lives there. We share in the grief of the relatives of the deceased N Ramachandran," he said.

He further said that everyone should stand united against such attacks and the hate propaganda that fuels them.

"Let us move forward together with the determination that another Pahalgam will not happen again," the CM said.

Terrorists opened fire at a tourist location near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. PTI HMP HMP KH