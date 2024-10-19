576 complaints of Maharashtra poll code violation received on EC's cVIGIL app: official

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) As many as 576 complaints of the violation of the code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections have been received on the cVIGIL app of the Election Commission since October 15, an official said on Saturday.

Out of these, 563 complaints (or 98 per cent) have been resolved, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Kulkarni stated in a release.

Various enforcement agencies of the state government have seized illegal money, liquor, drugs, and precious metals collectively valued at Rs 14.90 crore, he said.

cVIGIL application connects vigilant citizens with the District Control Room, Returning Officer and Flying Squads Teams. With this app, citizens can immediately report incidents of political misconduct within minutes and without having to rush to the office of the returning officer.

As soon as the complaint is sent on this app, the complainant will receive a unique ID through which the person will be able to track the complaint on their mobile.

After receiving a complaint, a team is assigned the responsibility to conduct an inquiry and initiate suitable action.

After the poll code came into force, various advertisements comprising wall paintings, posters, banners, cutouts, and flex banners planted on government and private land and in public places have been removed, the official said.

Similarly, a process has been initiated to take action on advertisements without permission, said Kulkarni.

Meanwhile, the state government departments have been instructed not to select beneficiaries under any welfare scheme of the government as the poll code is in place. Similarly, no new schemes can be announced and permission of the poll body will be mandatory for the distribution of welfare scheme funds.

Kulkarni said various provisions of the Model Code of Conduct are being effectively implemented.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are seeking to retain power in the November 20 polls to the 288-member Assembly.

The Mahayuti alliance is challenged by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress. PTI MR NSK