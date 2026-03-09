58 bus drivers of BEST and contractor firms dismissed due to road accidents from 2022 to 24: Shinde

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) A total of 58 drivers of the civic-run transport undertaking BEST and service contractor companies were dismissed between 2022 and 2024 due to road accidents, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the legislative council on Monday.

In a written response to a question, Shinde said 603 drivers have been suspended due to accidents.

"In three years from 2022 to 2024, 58 bus drivers from BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) and service contractor companies were dismissed due to road accidents," Shinde stated.

He added that 63 drivers were dismissed for reasons other than those mentioned, while 574 drivers were suspended.

Shinde added that to prevent accidents, the BEST undertaking has extended the duration of advanced training for the electric bus drivers. Additionally, 200 drivers have received practical training on a bus driving simulator system.

Under the supervision of officials from the Traffic and Engineering Departments, the driving patterns of bus drivers on roads are checked, and appropriate action is taken against drivers found driving recklessly, he added.

The BEST Undertaking operates a massive public bus network in Mumbai and surrounding areas, currently transitioning heavily towards electric vehicles and a "wet lease" operational model.

As of late 2025, it operated approximately 2,700 to more than 3,100 buses.

In the latest major accident, four people were killed, and 10 were injured after they were knocked down by a reversing BEST bus on December 29, 2025. PTI PR NSK