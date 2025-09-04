5.8 earthquake hits Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Thursday evening, sending tremors across northern India, including the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and Jammu & Kashmir.

The quake, which occurred around 11:07 PM IST, has not resulted in any immediate reports of casualties or structural damage, according to preliminary assessments by authorities.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the earthquake's epicenter was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, at a depth of approximately 111 km.

Tremors were felt widely in neighboring countries, including Pakistan, where cities like Peshawar and Islamabad experienced mild shaking.

In India, residents in Delhi-NCR reported brief jolts, prompting many to rush outdoors as a precaution.

Eyewitness accounts flooded social media platforms, with users in Jammu & Kashmir describing the tremors as "strong but short-lived."

One post from Kashmir noted, "Fresh Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan, Tremors Felt in Jammu Kashmir," highlighting the regional impact.

In Delhi, similar sentiments were shared, with reports of buildings swaying for a few seconds.

This is the second significant seismic event in Afghanistan within a week, following a devastating quake that claimed over 2,000 lives and left thousands homeless.

Experts attribute the activity to the region's location along active fault lines in the Hindu Kush, a seismically volatile area prone to earthquakes due to the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and NCS have advised residents in affected areas to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks. "While the magnitude is moderate, the depth suggests limited surface impact, but we are monitoring closely," an NCS official stated.

Authorities in Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi-NCR have activated emergency response teams as a precautionary measure. No tsunami alerts were issued, as the quake was inland.This developing story will be updated as more details emerge. Residents are urged to follow official channels for safety updates.