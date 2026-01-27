58 water warriors highlight positive impact of Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission in rural India

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Fifty-eight water and sanitation warriors from different parts of the country on Tuesday shared the transformative impact of the government's Jal Jeevan Mission in their respective villages and districts during an event in New Delhi.

Known as WaSH Warriors for their initiatives in drinking water supply, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH), they narrated several benefits of the mission, including improved health outcomes, time savings for women, a reduction in water-borne diseases and strengthened community-led efforts in water conservation, hygiene and long-term sustainability of rural water systems -- outcomes attributed to the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission.

The event called Samvad Samaroh was chaired by Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil in the presence of the Ministers of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna and Raj Bhushan Choudhary.

The WaSH Warriors represented states and Union Territories such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

They, along with their spouses, were invited as special guests to participate in the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 25 as part of the three-day visit planned for these guests.

"A key highlight of the visit was the special guests' presence at the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, where they witnessed the ceremonial parade as honoured participants, symbolising the vital role of communities in nation-building," a government press note said.

It added, "Their presence at the parade stood as a national acknowledgement of the leadership shown by rural communities in advancing sustainable water security across the country." Officials said that their participation in the national celebrations highlighted the critical role played by panchayati raj institutions, village-level leaders, women functionaries and community representatives in advancing the goal of Har Ghar Jal, particularly in remote, tribal, hilly, coastal and water-stressed regions.

The Jal Jeevan Mission's emphasis on community ownership and decentralised planning has been central to improving health outcomes, reducing daily hardships and enhancing the quality of life in rural India.

As part of a structured three-day engagement programme organised from January 25 to 27 here, the special guests were oriented on the national vision for water and sanitation. This included interactions with senior officials of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, visits to key national institutions and participation in dialogues celebrating grassroots leadership and collective responsibility.

The programme also offered opportunities for cultural and national exposure, enabling the guests to engage with India's democratic journey, cleanliness and sanitation initiatives, and the country's rich heritage.

"During the concluding engagement on January 27, two major national initiatives were formally launched. Jalaj Livelihood Centres were rolled out across 25 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, creating new opportunities for skill development and local livelihoods linked to the water sector," the ministry said.

It added, "The occasion also marked the launch of the 'Youth for Ganga-Youth for Yamuna' campaign, which aims to mobilise more than 2.5 lakh students to promote river conservation, water stewardship and community awareness." PTI JP KSS KSS