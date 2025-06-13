58-year-old man arrested for murder in Jalna city

Jalna, Jun 13 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested a 58-year-old man for the murder of a person four days ago in Jalna city of central Maharashtra, police said.

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) solved the murder case of the 28-year-old resident from Nanded and established that the crime was committed over a mobile phone and some cash, District Superintendent of Police Ajaykumar Bansal told reporters.

The accused was identified by police as Abasaheb Ghodke (58), a resident of Bhavani Nagar in Jalna. His arrest followed a meticulous investigation that began after the body of a person, later identified as one Rameshwar Pawar, was found near the Jalna bus stand on Tuesday, he said.

Bansal said investigation was particularly challenging due to poor-quality CCTV footage. The only significant clue was a two-wheeler seen near the crime scene, bearing a blurred number plate and a sticker of a goddess. This detail eventually led the police to the accused.

According to police, Pawar was en route to Nanded when he encountered the accused near the bus stand. Ghodke, who reportedly has a history of alcohol addiction, befriended Pawar, and the two consumed liquor together.

Taking advantage of the victim's intoxicated state, Ghodke allegedly attempted to snatch his mobile phone and money. When Pawar resisted, the accused strangled him and struck him on the head, resulting in his death, they said. PTI COR RSY