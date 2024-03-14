58-year-old man ends life after killing wife, son

Nagpur, Mar 14 (PTI) A man allegedly hanged himself after killing his wife and son in the district on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place at Shanti Nagar village in Aroli police station limits, 70 km from here, said an official.

Shrinivas Vyankat Edupungati (58) allegedly killed his wife Sripadmalata (54) and son Chandrashekhar (29) in the early hours while they were asleep at home.

Between 4 and 5 am, CCTV footage showed Shrinivas moving about the house. The wife was strangulated with a piece of rope while the son was smothered with a pillow before Shrinivas hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

Advertisment

Chandrashekhar's wife found her husband in an unconscious state around 6.30 am and alerted police.

Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar visited the crime scene while a case of murder was registered at Aroli police station.

As per the preliminary probe, Shrinivas, who owned a rice mill, was facing financial difficulties and had defaulted on bank loan installments last month, SP Poddar said, adding that further probe was on. PTI COR KRK