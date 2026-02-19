580 stolen phones worth Rs 1.25 cr returned under Delhi Police's mission 'Reconnect'

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Transport Range of the Delhi Police on Wednesday returned 580 stolen and lost mobile phones worth over Rs 1.25 crore to their rightful owners under their mission "Reconnect", an official said on Thursday.

The initiative was carried out as part of the 79th Delhi Police Week celebrations. The recovered phones include 266 cases detected by the metro unit, 188 by the railway unit and 126 by the IGI Airport unit, he said.

"A programme was organised at Kashmiri Gate where around 155 victims were present to receive their recovered mobile phones," the officer said.

The handover was conducted in the presence of Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, DCP (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh and DCP (IGI) Vichitra Veer.

The officer said the recoveries were made through intensified field operations, including the use of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to trace stolen devices across networks.

"We have stepped up focused drives against mobile theft, particularly in high-footfall areas such as metro stations, trains and airport terminals," the officer said.