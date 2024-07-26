586 gram panchayats in Rajasthan declared TB free

Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) About 586 gram panchayats in Rajasthan have been declared tuberculosis (TB) free, officials said on Friday.

In a statement, the state medical and health department said it is moving rapidly towards making Rajasthan free of TB.

Due to the continuous efforts of the department, the Central Tuberculosis Section of the Government of India has declared 586 gram panchayats of Rajasthan as TB free, it said.

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said this is an important achievement for the state.

This success has been achieved by the department by ensuring the availability of the best health services and schemes to TB patients, he said.

The TB Free Rajasthan campaign will be conducted with commitment in the state in the future as wellm Khinsvar said.

The department's Additional Chief Secretary, Shubhra Singh, said to strengthen TB eradication efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'TB Free Panchayat' campaign during the 'World TB Day' celebrations held in Varanasi on March 24 last year.

The campaign's objective is to provide support to Panchayati Raj members for the TB disease programme, help patients and make joint efforts towards making a panchayat TB free, the official said.

Rajasthan's performance under this campaign has been "remarkable", she said.

According to the National Health Mission said to achieve the target of making the state TB free by 2025, this campaign is being run by the department in 9,325 gram panchayats. PTI AG -- ANB ANB