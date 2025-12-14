58th Inter IIT Sports Meet 2025 kicks off in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) Institutions like the IITs supporting sports is a significant step and a positive development for all sportspersons, cricketer Sai Sudharsan said on Sunday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 58th Inter IIT Sports Meet 2025 at IIT Madras, he said such events provide students with excellent exposure.

Co-hosted with IIT Hyderabad and IIT Tirupati, the week-long sports meet will see participation from 3,800 students across the three institutions—IIT Madras, Hyderabad, and Tirupati—competing in 12 disciplines.

“Institutions like the IITs supporting sports is a big deal and a great thing for all sportspersons,” Sudharsan said.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said, “This edition of the Sports Meet is being co-hosted by IIT Madras along with IIT Hyderabad and IIT Tirupati. IIT Madras has introduced the ‘Sports Excellence Admissions’ programme, and we are also creating more world-class sports facilities on campus.” He added that IIT Madras has also launched a Centre of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics.

"We also believe that a lot of sports-related startups will emerge from this ecosystem. We have already incubated around five to six startups specifically dedicated to sports and sports analytics," Kamakoti said in a press release.