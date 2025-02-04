59 cases of HMPV, 2 deaths due to co-morbidities reported from January 6-29: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Fifty-nine cases of HMPV and two deaths due to co-morbidities have been reported from January 6-29, as per the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Union minister Prataprao Jadhav told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The 59 cases include include 17 from Tamil Nadu, 11 from Gujarat and nine from Puducherry, Jadhav said in a written reply.

The virus primarily affects young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, leading to respiratory illnesses that range from mild cold-like symptoms to severe pneumonia.

The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been present globally since 2001 and the data does not indicate any unusual rise in Influenza Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases anywhere in the country, Minister of State for Health Jadhav said.

The Union Ministry of Health has taken several specific measures to monitor and control the spread of HMPV cases and to create public awareness through campaigns regarding HMPV symptoms and prevention strategies, Jadhav said.

That there was no unusual rise in ILI/SARI cases anywhere in the country has also been corroborated by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) sentinel surveillance data, he said.

Listing the steps taken for the control of HMPV, Jadhav said the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC) has been activated at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) since January 6, 2025, for regular monitoring of the HMPV situation.

Daily Situational Report (SitRep) is shared with the concerned stakeholders. States and Union territories have been advised to be vigilant and send respiratory samples of hospitalised SARI cases to designated Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) for testing and sequencing of positive samples, he said.

A robust surveillance system for ILI and SARI is already in place in India through both ICMR and IDSP networks, Jadhav said.

States have been advised to enhance information, education and communication (IEC) and awareness among the population regarding the prevention of the virus' transmission through simple measures such as washing hands with soap and water.

Avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are exhibiting symptoms of the disease and cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing etc, according to the advisory to the states.

The government conducted a preparedness drill across the country and it is ascertained that the health system is adequately prepared to deal with the seasonal increase in respiratory illness, Jadhav said.

Several meetings were held at the level of Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), Director General of Health Services, Joint Monitoring Group with various stakeholders and reviewed the situation of respiratory illnesses in India and the status regarding the HMPV cases, he said.

The stakeholders include Department of Health Research, DGHS, health secretaries and officials of states, experts from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Platform (IDSP), NCDC, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Virology (NIV) and State Surveillance Units of IDSP.

States have been advised to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance, he stated.

The HMPV is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. Symptoms may include cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath.

The virus infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most cases recover on their own, the minister said. PTI PLB SKY SKY