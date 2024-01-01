59 people died in fire incidents in Delhi in 2023: Data

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) A total of 59 people died in fire incidents in the national capital last year, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) data released on Monday showed.

"The fire department gets calls during any emergency like accidents and drowning for rescue purposes. According to our data, 1,266 people lost their lives in such incidents last year," said DFS chief Atul Garg.

The DFS received 15,610 fire-related calls last year. While a total of 59 people died in fire incidents, 689 were rescued, the data showed.

At 1,800, the maximum number of fire-related calls were received in November and eight people died in the month.

According to the data, 12 people died in fire incidents in January, two in February, 14 in March, three in April, May and June, four in July, one in August, three in September and October, eight in November and three in December.

The fire department also rescued 3,533 animals and 3,868 birds last year. More than 31,000 distress calls were received, it stated.

"Rescue of innocent animals is really tough work. There is no verbal communication... which makes rescue operations more challenging," Garg said.