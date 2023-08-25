59-year-old woman killed in landslide in Darjeeling

Darjeeling, Aug 25 (PTI) A 59-year-old woman was killed in a landslide in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident happened in the Pattabong tea garden area in the morning amid incessant rains, they said.

The woman, identified as Babulam Rai, was in her house, which was hit by the landslide, they added.

The house was completely damaged. The body after being recovered from under the debris was sent to the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. PTI CORR SOM SOM