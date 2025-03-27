591 XLRI students get 600 job offers from 172 recruiters

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Mar 27 (PTI) A total of 591 students of the Jamshedpur and Delhi campuses of the Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) received around 600 job offers from 172 recruiters during recent placements, a statement said on Thursday.

During the placements for the students of the 2023-25 batch of business management and human resource management programmes, the highest international offer stood at Rs 1.1 crore per annum, whereas the highest domestic package was Rs 75 lakh per annum.

"A total of 591 students from XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi NCR campuses participated in the process, with 172 recruiters extending over 600 offers, including two international offers," it said.

Despite challenging market conditions, the median salary was Rs 29 lakh per annum. The top 10 per cent of the offers were on an average of Rs 52.03 lakh per annum, whereas the top 25 per cent were on an average of Rs 44.35 lakh per annum.

The placement season witnessed 34.17 per cent of the students receiving pre-placement offers, a testament to their stellar performance during internships, it said.

Consulting, BFSI and Sales and Marketing emerged as the top recruitment domains, with leading firms such as Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), EY Parthenon, PwC India, Reliance and Kotak Mahindra Bank making the highest number of offers.

Dr (Fr.) S George, Director of XLRI, expressed immense pride in the students' achievements.

"Despite the evolving economic landscape, XLRI students have once again demonstrated their capability to lead and adapt. The overwhelming response from recruiters reflects the industry's trust in our students' competence, values and leadership potential," he said. PTI BS ACD