594 fresh Covid cases in India, active caseload increases to 2,669

New Delhi: India on Thursday recorded 594 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 2,669 from 2,311 the previous day, according to Union health ministry data.

Advertisment

The country's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,06,572). The death toll climbed to 5,33,327 with six more people -- three from Kerala, two from Karnataka, and one from Punjab -- succumbing to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,70,576. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 percent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.