5G-enabled ambulances launched at Gurugram hospital

Gurugram, Jun 4 (PTI) Gurugram’s Artemis Hospitals in collaboration with Medulance healthcare on Wednesday unveiled 5G-enabled advanced ambulances, a hospital official said.

The initiative is set to transform emergency care by harnessing the power of next-gen 5G connectivity, AI-driven diagnostics, and real-time telemedicine to ensure a quicker and more effective response during critical moments, the official said.

According to an official statement, the launch of this advanced ambulance is part of Artemis Hospital's dedication to adopting the latest technology to enhance healthcare services.

The 5G-enabled ambulance is more than just a vehicle; it's a mobile extension of the emergency department, fully equipped and supercharged with 5G, it said.

It lets you have video consultations in real time, send live vital signs, and get expert advice. This integration helps hospitals get ready for patients and speed up clinical decisions, the statement added.

Dr. Devlina Chakravarty, Managing Director, Artemis Hospitals, said, "This initiative will set a new benchmark for emergency care in India, ensuring that every patient receives timely and accurate care, no matter where they are.

“In a country where millions of lives are lost due to delays in medical treatment, this technology is a game-changer," she said.

"This initiative represents a leap forward in emergency medical response. By integrating the speed and reliability of 5G, we're able to provide real time, data driven medical assistance, drastically improving patient outcomes," said Dr. Vishal Arora, Chief of Business Transformation & Operational Excellence, Artemis Hospitals.

"It's not just about faster ambulances, it's about better healthcare from the moment the emergency occurs, all the way until the patient is stabilized in the emergency room", he added.

In emergencies like heart attacks, strokes, or trauma, time is very important. With 5G, important information like heart rate, oxygen levels, and blood pressure is sent from the ambulance to the hospital right away, allowing for quick and informed care. The ambulance with 5G and AI keeps an eye on and analyzes patient data in real time, the statement added.

Pranav Bajaj, Co-Founder and CEO, Medulance Healthcare, said, "We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Artemis team for their trust, collaboration, and vision in driving this pioneering step forward."