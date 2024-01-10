5kg IED planted by Maoists defused in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jan 10 (PTI) Security personnel on Wednesday recovered a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during anti-naxal operations in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

Police detected the IED planted by the Maoists in a forest between Hesaband and Jojohatu villages under Muffasil police station area. It weighed around 5kg and was defused on the spot by the bomb disposal squad, a statement said.

Security forces comprising CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police have been engaged in combing operations in the district's Kolhan area for a year following intelligence inputs about presence of top Maoists leaders including Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said. PTI BS MNB