6 Aadhaar cards recovered from roadside in Salt Lake amid SIR row

Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) Six Aadhaar cards were found lying on the side of a road in Salt Lake satellite township on Sunday, prompting police to initiate an investigation, a senior officer said.

The cards had addresses of residents of different states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the officer said, adding that the cards were seized after local residents spotted those lying in a heap near a bin and informed police.

"We are investigating into the incident and contacting those whose addresses are given in the cards with help of their respective state police," the officer said.

The discovery of the cards created a flutter at a time when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway in West Bengal, amid opposition allegations that a section of the ruling party has facilitated the procurement of Aadhaar cards by infiltrators using fake identities.

West Bengal will go to polls in 2026.