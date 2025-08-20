6 arrested as police bust inter-state cybercrime racket in Bihar

Motihari, Aug 20 (PTI) Six people were arrested as an inter-state cybercrime racket was busted in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that the suspects duped several people through a wide array of cybercrimes, including fake loan offers, fraudulent electricity bill updates, job offers, and digital arrest, they said.

"The gang was involved in online fraud, involving high-value transactions through different bank accounts. Police have managed to secure Rs 1 crore from their accounts," SP Swarn Prabhat told PTI.

"All six cybercriminals were arrested in Motihari on Sunday. Several cases were registered against them in different states. We have identified 12 more cybercriminals associated with them. They will soon be nabbed," he said.

Their account details are being scrutinised, he added.

The SP, however, did not reveal the identities of those arrested. PTI PKD SOM