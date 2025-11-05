6 arrested for assaulting police officer at fair in Jharkhand's Khunti

Khunti, Nov 5 (PTI) Six accused, including a woman, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the assault of the officer-in-charge at Rania police station in Jharkhand's Khunti district, an official said.

Khunti Superintendent of Police Manish Toppo told reporters that so far six accused, including a woman, have been arrested and were remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday in connection with the assault on Rania Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Vikash Kumar Jaiswal, on Sunday.

"Jaiswal was assaulted, and he sustained head injuries after being attacked by a group of drunken youths at a local fair in Loagharha under the same police station limit. The officer had gone to pacify the youths who were quarrelling among themselves and were consuming liquor. However, some of the youths attacked the officer, and when his bodyguard attempted to rescue him, they tried to snatch his rifle," the SP said.

The SP said that the video of the incident, which had gone viral, helped the police investigation.

"We had constituted a team led by Torpa Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Christopher Kerketta. The video of the incident, which had gone viral, along with assistance from intelligence units and technical surveillance, we started raiding different locations and managed to nab six accused.

"Raids are continuing, and more will be arrested. We have also recovered the wooden log and a blood-stained stone used to assault the police officer and pieces of liquor bottles and clothes worn by the accused on the day of the incident," the SP said.

Before being sent to jail, the accused were paraded in the Rania market before the crowd.

"There were some technical issues with the police vehicle, and the accused walked to the police station, accosted by police force," the SP said.

The arrested accused include Sukhdev Jhora, a resident of Basia in neighbouring Gumla district, Senetar Bhengra, a resident of Japud Jhoratoli in Rania, Jagatpal Singh, a resident of Barkatoli in Digri, Melanius Horo and Marshall Kongadi (66 years), both residents of Keratoli Digri, and Poonam Bhengra, a woman resident of Kanakloya Bartoli in Rania.

The SP said Jaiswal is under treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, and his condition is now stable.

A case had been lodged against several unidentified persons for assaulting the police officer. PTI ANB RG