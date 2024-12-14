6 arrested for blocking roads in Mathura with cow carcasses

Mathura, Dec 14 (PTI) Six people were arrested for blocking a road here by placing carcasses of more than three dozen cows, police on Saturday said.

The animal remains were reportedly collected from a forest behind Prem Mahavidyalaya on Vrindavan Road on Friday, they said.

Besides the six, police have booked 31 more for blocking the road and obstructing government work, Jait Police Station SHO Ashwani Kumar said.

In addition, around 60-70 unknown people have been accused in the case.

Efforts are being made to identify everyone involved in the sit-in through photographs and video clips taken from the spot, the SHO said.

The six arrested were identified as Pawan Kumar, Himanshu alias Hemanand, Dharmendra, Puneet, Kapil, and a woman, whose name was not revealed.

They all were produced before a magistrate, who sent all of them to judicial custody for 14 days. PTI COR NAV VN VN